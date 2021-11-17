Third testimony from within judiciary favouring Nawaz Sharif has come: Maryam Nawaz

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a Pakistani politician and the daughter of former Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif, gestures while she speaks in the first public rally in the eastern city of Gujranwala on October 16, 2020. — AFP

The third major testimony in Nawaz Sharif’s favour from within the judiciary has come, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said Wednesday while referring to the allegations levelled against the former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar by former Gilgit-Baltistan chief judge Rana Shamim in an affidavit.

The chief judge of the GB apex court levelled serious allegations against former chief justice Saqib Nisar, stating in an affidavit notarised by a UK oath commissioner that he had been witness to then CJP’s direction to a high court judge not to release Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz on bail at any cost before the 2018 general elections.

Maryam said that she had hoped that the truth will be revealed one day.

“We were sure that the oppressor gets caught eventually but we [Nawaz Sharif and I] didn’t expect the oppressor getting caught this soon,” she added.

The PML-N vice president further stated that the first court notice to have been sent should have been sent to Nisar over what Shamim has alleged.



The response to the allegations levelled through an affidavit "should have been in the form of an affidavit,” Maryam said as she lambasted Nisar, adding that the “liar ran away”.

This is what former top judge of GB had said, talking about the then top judge of Pakistan, in his affidavit:

“Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz Sharif must remain in jail until the general elections are over. On assurances from the other side, he (Saqib Nisar) became calm and happily demanded another cup of tea.”

According to the document, Shamim’s statement was given under oath before the oath commissioner on November 10, 2021. The affidavit, duly notarised, contains the signature of the ex-CJ of Gilgit-Baltistan as well as an image of his NIC card. The notary public stamped the affidavit and recorded that it was “sworn under oath before me” on November 10, 2021.

Former chief justice Saqib Nisar when approached categorically denied that he had ever directed any of his subordinate judges in connection with any judicial order whether it pertained to Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, or anyone else.

In his response, the former CJP said that the news reported about him "contradicts the facts", adding that he would not respond to the "white lies" levelled against him by ex-GB chief judge Rana Shamim.

Both Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz were convicted by an accountability court in a graft case before the July 25, 2018, general elections. Their lawyers had moved the court for suspension of the conviction but the case after initial hearings was postponed till the last week of July.