Wednesday Nov 17 2021
Chrissy Teigen faces backlash for 'tone-deaf' Squid Game party

Wednesday Nov 17, 2021

American model Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend are being called out for throwing an extravagant Squid Game themed party.

The couple who dressed up as characters from the famous Korean Netflix show about people with extreme financial debts, is being called out for being tone-deaf to the societal issues.

"Where do I even begin!! what an absolutely epic night. my dream came true of watching my friends fight to the death," wrote Teigen as she turned to her Instagram this Sunday.

Responding to Teigen's post, a keyboard critic wrote, "I’m sorry rich people are literally so tone-deaf." another added, "'Squid Game’ was literally about people whose lives were so awful because of being poor that they’d rather play a game of literal life or death to escape going back to poverty and Chrissy Teigen is really reenacting it in her mansion."

A user lamented, "This is so beyond tone-deaf as a millionaire to invite your rich friends over and reenact ‘Squid Game,’ which is rooted in the violence of capitalism."

