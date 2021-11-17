 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Harry Styles talks about ‘compartmentalizing’ his personal and professional life

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 17, 2021

Harry Styles talks about ‘compartmentalizing’ his personal and professional life
Harry Styles talks about ‘compartmentalizing’ his personal and professional life 

Harry Styles recently shared that he tries to keep his personal and professional life separate by drawing a fine line in between.

The 27-year-old singer, during his interview with Dazed magazine, talked about on his decision to keep his romance with actor, Olivia Wilde, out of the public eye.

The Eternals actor said, “I’ve always tried to compartmentalize my personal life and my working life.”

The couple sparked romance after meeting on the set of upcoming film, Don’t Worry Darling, US Weekly reported.

The outlet also revealed that the singer turned mogul was ‘spotted holding hands with’ the 37-year-old director in January as they attended Style’s manger’s wedding.

An insider told the publication, “Harry and Olivia had chemistry almost instantaneously on set. It was only a matter of time before they got together.”

“Olivia and Harry were able to keep their relationship under wraps for a bit before it became public knowledge,” the publication quoted its other source.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian fights for death row Julius Jones' freedom

Kim Kardashian fights for death row Julius Jones' freedom

Britney Spears gives sneak-peak into how she plans to use her freedom

Britney Spears gives sneak-peak into how she plans to use her freedom
Chrissy Teigen faces backlash for 'tone-deaf' Squid Game party

Chrissy Teigen faces backlash for 'tone-deaf' Squid Game party
Queen Elizabeth conducts first face to face audience since October 19

Queen Elizabeth conducts first face to face audience since October 19
Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther won’t be recast, says Marvel exec

Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther won’t be recast, says Marvel exec

The Kid LAROI taking break from spotlight to focus on himself

The Kid LAROI taking break from spotlight to focus on himself

Lawsuit filed against 'Kurulus: Osman' actor Burak Özçivit

Lawsuit filed against 'Kurulus: Osman' actor Burak Özçivit
Jesy Nelson misses her solo performance after testing positive for Covid-19

Jesy Nelson misses her solo performance after testing positive for Covid-19

Alec Baldwin’s brother defends him amid ‘Rust’ shooting scandal

Alec Baldwin’s brother defends him amid ‘Rust’ shooting scandal

Olivia Wilde steps out to support beau Harry Styles in his concert merch

Olivia Wilde steps out to support beau Harry Styles in his concert merch
Kirsten Dunst says 'Spider-Man' pay gap was ‘extreme’

Kirsten Dunst says 'Spider-Man' pay gap was ‘extreme’
Queen issues message after missing Church assembly for the first time in 51 years

Queen issues message after missing Church assembly for the first time in 51 years

Latest

view all