Harry Styles talks about ‘compartmentalizing’ his personal and professional life

Harry Styles recently shared that he tries to keep his personal and professional life separate by drawing a fine line in between.

The 27-year-old singer, during his interview with Dazed magazine, talked about on his decision to keep his romance with actor, Olivia Wilde, out of the public eye.

The Eternals actor said, “I’ve always tried to compartmentalize my personal life and my working life.”

The couple sparked romance after meeting on the set of upcoming film, Don’t Worry Darling, US Weekly reported.

The outlet also revealed that the singer turned mogul was ‘spotted holding hands with’ the 37-year-old director in January as they attended Style’s manger’s wedding.

An insider told the publication, “Harry and Olivia had chemistry almost instantaneously on set. It was only a matter of time before they got together.”

“Olivia and Harry were able to keep their relationship under wraps for a bit before it became public knowledge,” the publication quoted its other source.