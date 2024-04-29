Dr Shola reacts as Meghan Markle, Prince Harry confirm Nigeria visit

Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu has expressed her views after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry confirmed their trip to Nigeria in May.



Harry and Meghan have decided to visit Nigeria in May for Invictus Games, the country’s Defence Headquarters confirmed on Sunday.

The Defence Headquarters has expressed its honour and delight for the acceptance of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan to visit Nigeria.

Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, the military spokesperson of Nigeria, said during their stay in the country, Meghan and Harry will be meeting with service members and will be hosted to arrays of cultural activities.

Commenting on the Daily Times Nigeria tweet, Dr Shola said, “The ancestors are smiling, Meghan's roots are 40% Nigerian .....love my Naijas - I know they're going to be insufferable about Harry and Meghan's visit. We love to see it.”

“Nigerians enjoying Meghan and Harry's visit has nothing to do with the Royal Family so pls no false yeye narratives,” she added.