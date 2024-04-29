Britney Spears addresses conservatorship justice 13 years after ‘family hurt me'

Britney Spears has finally weighed in on lack of any real justice being awarded to her, following the end of her 13 year conservatorship.

The singer weighed in on everything in a now-deleted Instagram post.

The post in question featured an image of Spears’ backside and a candid discussion about needing acupuncture for any nerve damage.

In the same post she also spoke out about the drama that unfolded during her conservatorship battle and criticized it all.

For those unversed, the entire court-order ended back in November of 2021, but a dispute still emerged afterwards over her father’s legal fees.

“My family hurt me!!! There has been no justice and probably never will be!!!” Spears said while referencing the whole thing in the caption of her post.

“The people who sat and did absolutely nothing when they did that for four months are smooth sailing!!!”

“The way I was brought up I was always taught the formative of right and wrong but the very two people who brought me up with that method hurt me !!! I am so lucky to be here!!!”

Later on into the post, Spears also admitted that she is yet to have any conversations about things with her parents for safety reasons and admitted, “It’s funny ‘cus till this very day I haven’t told them face to face!!! I text through IG but I honestly believe it will not be so safe if I ever did go face to face so.”