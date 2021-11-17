 
sports
ICC announces Shaheen Afridi's spell in India clash as 'Play of the Tournment'

Wednesday Nov 17, 2021

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi. — AFP/File

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday announced Pakistan’s pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi’s fierce opening bowling spell against arch-rival India during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup as the “Play of the Tournament.”

Sharing glimpses of his bowling during the first over in the blockbuster clash, ICC wrote on Twitter: “The winner of the Play of the Tournament from the 2021 ICC Men's #T20WorldCup is: Shaheen Afridi's blistering opening spell against India.”

Standing at an imposing 6ft 6ins (1.98m), Shaheen Shah Afridi, the first-strike destroyer of India at the T20 World Cup, is the latest high-end product of Pakistan's fast bowling factory — left-arm division.

Unburdened by carrying the same name of one of his country's iconic white-ball pioneers — as well as inheriting Shahid Afridi's number 10 shirt — the 21-year-old shattered the hopes of India with a mesmerising spell of fast bowling.

His 3-31 off four overs was the prelude to Pakistan finally ending their jinx against India with the first win in 13 attempts in the World Cup competition.

