Wednesday Nov 17 2021
PM Imran Khan meets Karachi 'icon' Amir Liaquat after his downhearted message

Wednesday Nov 17, 2021

MNA Amir Liaquat (left), Prime Minister Imran Khan (cemtre), Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (back right), and Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi at the PMs chamber in Islamabad on November 17, 2021. — Twitter/AamirLiaquat
  • Amir Liaquat posts downhearted message of PM Imran Khan not meeting him.
  • PM Imran Khan meets Liaquat; FM Qureshi, Ali Zaidi present during meeting.
  • "All is well now," MNA Liaquat says after meeting PM in his chamber.

Prime Minister Imran Khan met "icon of Karachi", MNA Amir Liaquat, on Wednesday after he posted a downhearted message on Twitter that the premier had met several lawmakers but not him.

The prime minister was at the Parliament House today to attend the joint sitting, where the government forced several bills, including the use of electronic voting machines in elections and granting voting rights to overseas Pakistanis.

Taking to Twitter before the session kicked off, Liaquat said: "PM met every member but [did] not have time for the ICON of Karachi."

The MNA added that he was "the man" who had won the seat for PTI from the "most crucial constituency" after he defeated his ex-senior colleague, Farooq Sattar.

In the 2018 general elections, Liaquat had secured the NA-245 constituency by bagging 56,615 votes, while Sattar was the runner up, who got 35,247 votes.

"I have defended PM and First Lady (bhabhi) every time but he (has) no time," the lawmaker lamented, adding: "It is OK".

Following this tweet, he posted another tweet where he shared that he was in the chamber of the prime minister, where he held a meeting with him.

"With Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI in his chamber. @SMQureshiPTI and @AliHZaidiPTI are with me, moving towards house (Parliament) in a while. All is well now. Will deliver speech in NA as well," Liaquat said.

Later, he posted a photo with the prime minister, in which he also shared poetry.


