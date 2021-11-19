 
entertainment
Kourtney Kardashian slams trolls for saying she ignores her kids

Kourtney hit back at online trolls for suggesting that she does not spending enough time with her kids.
Kourtney Kardashian hit back at online trolls for suggesting that she does not spending enough time with her kids.

After the 42-year-old shared photos of herself horse-riding with her kids Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, on the Cabo San Lucas beaches on Wednesday, an online troll took a specially mean snipe at her. 

“Oh wow you’re with your kids finally????” the critic commented.

The mother-of-three kept it classy when replying to this, writing, “I’m with my kids every day thank God, social media isn’t always real life.”


The criticism seemingly stems from Kardashian’s PDA-packed relationship with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker who recently proposed her after nine-months of whirlwind romance.

During this, many have assumed that the oldest Kardashian sister is neglecting her three kids who she shares with her ex Scott Disick. The two split back in 2015 and co-parent their kids ever since. 

