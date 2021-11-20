 
People's Choice Awards 2021: Halle Berry to receive People's Icon award

People's Choice Awards 2021: Halle Berry to receive People's Icon award

Halle Berry has been officially named for the People's Icon Award at the People's Choice Awards on December 7 which will air on NBC and E!.

Berry, a PCA-award winner, and the seven-time nominee is making her icon status official and she will be honored for her legendary contributions in TV and film, including for her directorial debut, in the highly-anticipated film Bruised which is now on select theaters and will be on Netflix Nov.24.

However, the iconic star 55, will receive her award from Cardi B, an American rapper, at the ceremony.

Berry's entire career has revolved around defying expectations. For her role in Monster's Ball, the actress earned the Academy Award for Best Actress in 2002.

For her role in HBO's Introducing Dorothy Dandridge, which she also produced, she won an Emmy, a Golden Globe, a SAG Award, and an NAACP Image Award.

"Throughout her career, Halle Berry has broken down barriers, directed and starred in diverse roles that have paved the way for others in the industry," said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Entertainment Live Events, Specials & E! News, NBC Universal Entertainment Television and Streaming.

