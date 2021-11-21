 
Sunday Nov 21 2021
Web Desk

Pak vs Ban: Babar Azam reveals his plans about getting married

Web Desk

Sunday Nov 21, 2021

Pakistani cricket captain Babar Azam cheers during a match during the Mens T20 World Cup 2021 — AFP
Pakistani cricket captain Babar Azam cheers during a match during the Men's T20 World Cup 2021 — AFP

Pakistani cricket captain Babar Azam is not only popular among his fans and followers for his brilliant batting skills and leadership but they also seem to be very interested in his personal life.

In a recent video uploaded by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on its official YouTube channel, the star cricketer could be seen answering some common questions that people frequently Google about him. 

"When will Babar Azam get married," is one of the most popular questions that many people Google about him, the cricketer revealed. 

Answering the question and killing fans' curiosity, he said: "I don't know about it myself. My parents know about it." 

The cricketer further added that right now, he is focusing on cricket.

"So, let me enjoy that for now," he said while flashing an ear-to-ear smile. 

The cricketer was also asked four other questions, including where he lives, which bat he uses, how much he earns, and who is his ideal.

In response to the last question, Azam said that South Africa's AB de Villiers is his ideal cricketer. 

"I have been following de Villiers from the very beginning and have also copied his batting style," Azam revealed.  "He was one of the best players of his time so I follow him." 

