Pak vs Ban: Shahnawaz Dahani asks mother to pray for him during emotional video call

Shahnawaz Dahani speaks to his mother during a video call. Photo: PCB Twitter

Pakistan fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani made history Monday when he became the first cricketer from Larkana to feature in a T20I match for Pakistan.

But before that, Dahani made sure to ask his mother to pray for him in an emotional video call.

In a video shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on social media, Dahani can be seen asking his mother to pray for him, telling her he will feature in his first T20I match today.

Dahani's mother can be heard telling her son she would pray for his success in the match today and will be watching him bowl. She also told him she would pray for Pakistan's victory.

"Today is my debut match and I am very excited," Dahani tells the PCB's media team. "I am so excited that I cannot express my feelings. I was unable to sleep last night due to the happiness," he added.



Dahani said today his "dream is coming true."

"I had two wishes; one that I could debut in front of my parents [live] but unfortunately, we are in Bangladesh and they are not here. Secondly, I also wanted to play my debut match in front of my people in Sindh," he added.

Dahani said his family's village is located near Larkana where he had started playing tape ball cricket as a child. "I was extremely passionate about playing cricket. I pursued this passion and never looked back," he added.

He thanked the people of Larkana profusely for showing him love and support after he took the most number of wickets in the latest edition of the PSL.

"The way they welcomed me when I returned to Larkana, I cannot describe it for you," he said. "They must also be really happy that a cricketer from Larkana is making his debut for Pakistan today."

Dahani said taking the most number of wickets in PSL 6 was the happiest moment of his life.

The right-arm pacer said he was aiming to bag the Player of the Match award in his debut match, saying that it will be a "big achievement" for him.

"Insha'Allah I will give my 100% in the match. The results, however, are in Allah Mian's hands," he added.