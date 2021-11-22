



Queen Elizabeth attends great-grandchildren’s baptism

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth attended the baptism of two of her great-children on Sunday reported in PEOPLE.

The 95-year-old, monarch attended the joint christening for Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's son, August, 9 months, and Zara and Mike Tindall's son Lucas, 8 months at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor, England.

It was a heartwarming family gathering and a moment of genuine joy following a period of difficulty for certain royals, including the Queen herself.

The Queen was accompanied by members of her personal family as well as close friends. The couples were also joined by their parents.

The event falls on what would have been the 95-year-old Queen's 74th wedding anniversary with her late husband Prince Philip, who passed away in April at the age of 99.

August and Lucas have the middle name Philip, which is a tribute to their great-grandfather.

The outing will be the Queen's first public appearance since she was admitted to hospital in October and told to rest.