Pakistani delegation visits Shrine of Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia in Delhi

On the occasion of the 718th annual urs of Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia (RA), a delegation of Pakistani Zaireen laid traditional chaddar at the shrine of Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia (RA) in Delhi on Monday.



Pakistani Zaireen accompanied by Charge d'Affaires Aftab Hasan Khan and diplomats from the Pakistan High Commission in India placed the traditional chaddar at the shrine of Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia (RA) in Delhi.

According to a statement issued by the Pakistan High Commission India, a group of 60 Pakistani Zaireen, led by Joint Secretary Amjad Ali from the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Islamabad, is in Delhi from November 18-25, 2021.

"At the Dargah Sharif, the delegation of Pakistani Zaireen and Charge d'Affaires Khan accompanied by the High Commission’s diplomats were welcomed by Sajjadah Nasheen Dewan Syed Tahir Nizami and other notable members of the Dargah Committee," it said.

After placing the chaddar, dua was offered. Sajjadah Nasheen Dewan Syed Tahir Nizami also did the dastaarbandi (traditional turban) of the charge d'affaires and the group leader of Zaireen on the occasion.

"The Zaireen also visited the Dargah of Hazrat Amir Khusro (RA), which is located in the same compound, and offered dua," the statement added.

Who was Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia (RA)?

Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia (RA) was the third spiritual successor of Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti (RA).

He is famous for his love for humanity as a means of realising love with the Creator. His followers are all across South Asia, including Pakistan.

The Urs of Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia (RA), a 14th-century Sufi saint of the Chishtia Order, is held annually with traditional zeal and fervour.

His Urs is attended by devotees from several countries. Pakistani Zaireen attend the annual urs mubarak under the framework of the 1974 India-Pakistan Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines.