Tuesday Nov 23 2021
Tayshia Adams calls off engagement with Zac Clark

Tuesday Nov 23, 2021

The Bachelorette star Tayshia Adams and her fiancé Zac Clark have called off their engagement, People reported.

“They are no longer a couple”, a rep for Adams confirmed People.

For those unversed, the duo got along during season 16 of The Bachelorette, which aired in late 2020, and Adam chose Clark as her final rose recipient during the finale, and the two were formally engaged.

The former Bachelor in Paradise star informed Marie Claire in February that they're "dating right now while being engaged."

Adams also explained that there wasn't a set time they had in mind for their nuptials.

"At first, Zac was the person to be like, 'We could get married next week.' And I was like, 'Slow your roll.' I'd love to date a year," she told the magazine. "

And now I'm like, 'You want to … maybe next month?' And he's like, 'Tayshia, slow your roll.' We're back and forth. But there's no timeline. It's definitely going to happen. I just don't know when," she added.

