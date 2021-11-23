Queen assigns important duty to Sophie Wessex amid health worries

Sophie Wessex, who has been considered as one of the Queen's favourites, has reportedly been delegated a key duty by the monarch amid health crisis.

According to express.co.uk, The Court Circular - which lists every official event carried out by working royals - stated on Monday the Queen had delegated a key engagement to her youngest daughter-in-law.



"The Queen was represented by The Countess of Wessex at the Funeral of the Lady Maclean which was held in the Chapel Royal, Hampton Court Palace, East Molesey, Surrey, this afternoon," an entry dated November 22 read.



The latest development comes as the Queen continues a period of rest advised by her medical team. It first emerged the monarch had been told to stick to light desk duties on October 20, when she cancelled a planned two-day trip to Northern Ireland.

This month, she missed the evening reception at COP26, the Festival of Remembrance and the opening session of the General Synod.

Buckingham Palace had announced the Queen would interrupt her period of rest at the palace to attend in person the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph in London on November 14.

However, hours before she was due to appear on one of the balconies of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, the palace announced the sovereign could no longer attend.