 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen assigns important duty to Sophie Wessex amid health worries

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 23, 2021

Queen assigns important duty to Sophie Wessex amid health worries

Sophie Wessex, who has been considered as one of the Queen's favourites, has reportedly been delegated a key duty by the monarch amid health crisis.

According to express.co.uk, The Court Circular - which lists every official event carried out by working royals - stated on Monday the Queen had delegated a key engagement to her youngest daughter-in-law. 

"The Queen was represented by The Countess of Wessex at the Funeral of the Lady Maclean which was held in the Chapel Royal, Hampton Court Palace, East Molesey, Surrey, this afternoon," an entry dated November 22 read.

The latest development comes as the Queen continues a period of rest advised by her medical team. It first emerged the monarch had been told to stick to light desk duties on October 20, when she cancelled a planned two-day trip to Northern Ireland.

This month, she missed the evening reception at COP26, the Festival of Remembrance and the opening session of the General Synod.

Buckingham Palace had announced the Queen would interrupt her period of rest at the palace to attend in person the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph in London on November 14.

However, hours before she was due to appear on one of the balconies of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, the palace announced the sovereign could no longer attend.

More From Entertainment:

Why does Jennifer Lopez not want to share pictures with Ben Affleck on her Instagram account?

Why does Jennifer Lopez not want to share pictures with Ben Affleck on her Instagram account?

Jennifer Aniston speaks of her hard-hitting emotional scene

Jennifer Aniston speaks of her hard-hitting emotional scene
Adele's 30 surpasses Taylor Swift’s Evermore to become highest selling album of 2021

Adele's 30 surpasses Taylor Swift’s Evermore to become highest selling album of 2021
Princess Charlene ‘almost died’ from unknown illness

Princess Charlene ‘almost died’ from unknown illness

Dua Lipa to perform at 2022 Sziget

Dua Lipa to perform at 2022 Sziget
Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner share throwback pictures with Hailey Bieber

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner share throwback pictures with Hailey Bieber

Taylor Swift goes all out to support Joe Alwyn, visits his movie set

Taylor Swift goes all out to support Joe Alwyn, visits his movie set
Tiger Woods returns to golf course after accident: 'Making progress'

Tiger Woods returns to golf course after accident: 'Making progress'
Royal family 'nervous' about anything getting out to Harry, Meghan amid their close bond with Eugenie

Royal family 'nervous' about anything getting out to Harry, Meghan amid their close bond with Eugenie
Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well' hits #1 on Billboard Hot 100, singer celebrates with video

Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well' hits #1 on Billboard Hot 100, singer celebrates with video
Prince William attends awards in honour of wildlife conservationists

Prince William attends awards in honour of wildlife conservationists
The Weeknd gears up to co-produce an upcoming series ‘The Idol’

The Weeknd gears up to co-produce an upcoming series ‘The Idol’

Latest

view all