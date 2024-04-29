'Baby Reindeer' real-life Martha scared for her life: 'I could be killed'

The real-life Martha from Baby Reindeer is afraid for her life.

According to Daily Record, the woman in question is facing online trolls and unsolicited messages after the hit Netflix show premiered last week.

The Netflix miniseries is creating waves across the Internet which is based on the true events of Richard Gadd’s life. It tells the story of the Scottish comedian’s trauma when he got stalked by a lonely, deranged woman, played by Jessica Gunning.

As Richard reenacts his real-life experiences with stalking and abuse, viewers have now started contacting the real-life Martha,

“These people are nutters. It's a cult thing like the Moonies. I've had to block people who say they are determined to stalk me the same way I am stalking them,” she said.

She added, "Apparently, I play with baby reindeers all day. What upsets me is that some of these stalkers could be dangerous. They could be violent. I could be killed.”

“I'm not suicidal. I'm not the type, but I think this would have driven anyone else to suicide. I really do,” the 58-year-old woman clarified.