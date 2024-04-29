Julia Fox warns Bianca Censori to stay away from Kanye West?

Julia Fox regretted her time with Kanye West in a very public relationship as the timing of her comments is noteworthy because the latter’s wife is in a similar position the model wished she never was.

In a chat with InStyle, the Presence actress reflects on her relationship with the Chicago rapstar that left her in sour taste about relationships that are not private.

“Dating that man for a month - one month,” she continued. “And that’s why I have such a sour taste in my mouth about dating anyone in this sphere. Because I don’t ever want to just be known as someone’s girlfriend. I know I’m so much more than that.”

The Uncut Gems star said, “And I feel like that happens so much to women in this industry. They’re only as good as their partner or they can make a whole career off being some guy’s partner.”

Doubling down on her self-identity and worth, Julia said she does not want to be linked with anyone to get fame.

“I want to just stand on my own two feet and not need a man to back me,” she said.

“I did that for years. I’m good. I have established myself, and I want to keep establishing myself. And maybe one day I’ll even be taken seriously.”

The remarks come on the heels of disturbing yet conflicting reports that explain Bianca has become a product that Ye is marketing but what’s surprising — as they alleged — is that Yeezy architecture is on board with antics of Kanye because it launched her in the spotlight that she is enjoying.