Buckingham Palace marks Kate Middleton, Prince William wedding anniversary with a spin

Kate Middleton and Prince William tied the knot on 29 April 2011 and share three children

The Prince and Princess of Whales are celebrating their 13th wedding anniversary with a previously unseen photo from their 2011 wedding.

For their 13th wedding anniversary, Prince William and Princess Kate have opted out of sharing a new portrait (as they do every year) to commemorate their big day.





In the photo shared on Instagram, Kate stands holding the bouquet of flowers, looking stunning in her Alexander McQueen dress. Meanwhile, William stands behind in his Irish Guards tunic, resting his hands on the bride’s waist.

The couple, who first met while they studied at University of St Andrews in Fife, tied the knot at Westminster Abbey on 29 April 2011.

Taking to the comments, photographer Millie Pilkingtonwrote: "Happy wedding anniversary! Can't believe it's been 13 years. Remember this moment so well. Sending you both much love in this special day."

This year, the Waleses’ wedding anniversary comes amid a major health battle as Princess Kate fights cancer. She received a planned abdominal surgery in January, which helped reveal the cancer.

The mom-of-three went on to share the news of her diagnosis with the world in late March after a slew of rumors erupted around her health due to her prolonged public absence.





In her video message, the Princess admitted that it took her and Prince William time to process the shocking diagnosis.

Kate and William share three kids, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, who will turn nine on May 2, and Prince Louis, six.