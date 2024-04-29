King Charles is following Kate Middleton’s footsteps

Royal experts have just lauded King Charles for the impact he’s had on Kate Middleton during their respective cancer battles.



Claims regarding the impact King Charles has on Kate during her cancer struggle has been highlighted by royal commentator Liz Jones.

She weighed in on everything during one of her most recent pieces for The Daily Mail.

In this piece she touched on the bond between both the Princess of Wales and her father-in-law, when it comes to their respective cancers.

In the eyes of Ms Jones, “What could be better than that close but non-judgmental, no-pressure friendship as Kate recovers from the past few months of illness and stress?”

“Of course, she has a father and a brother as well as a loving husband in William. But these three men are, in a way, too close.”

“A born carer, Kate will have tried to shield them from her darkest fears in recent months, wanting to protect them.”

But “With Charles it's different,” she admitted, because “he isn't detached, but he can certainly be pragmatic. He is also someone who is going through the experience of cancer, too.”

She also added, “There's an easy, humorous rapport, which helps. Yes, they will have shared their fears, their experience in hospital, but both are outward looking.”

“Let's not forget that the King is a fount of wisdom on all things 'Prince of Wales', offering insight on how to soothe and reassure, giddy-up and help wind her husband down.”

As the cherry on top “Kate, in turn, is something of a conduit between two men who can both be stubborn.”

“The whole family should be grateful for her steely stoicism over Megxit – and her clever diplomacy.”