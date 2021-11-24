Priyanka Chopra delights fans with loved-up photo with Nick Jonas after sparking divorce rumours

Global icon Priyanka Chopra mesmerised her millions of fans with stunning photo, featuring her husband US singer Nick Jonas, after sparking divorce rumours.



Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared the loved-up photo in her Stories as she participated in her family show – The Jonas Brothers Family Roast.

The show is currently streaming on Netflix.

The Sky Is Pink actor posted the photo and wrote #JonasBrothersFamilyRoast is streaming now on @netflix! @netflixisajoke #Roasted.”

The latest photo is a relief for her millions of fans, whom she left in tizzy after removing her husband’s name from her surname on Instagram profile.

Priyanka removed Nick Jonas’ last name from her Instagram profile, sparking divorce rumours after three years of their wedding.