 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra delights fans with loved-up photo with Nick Jonas after sparking divorce rumours

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 24, 2021

Priyanka Chopra delights fans with loved-up photo with Nick Jonas after sparking divorce rumours
Priyanka Chopra delights fans with loved-up photo with Nick Jonas after sparking divorce rumours

Global icon Priyanka Chopra mesmerised her millions of fans with stunning photo, featuring her husband US singer Nick Jonas, after sparking divorce rumours.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared the loved-up photo in her Stories as she participated in her family show – The Jonas Brothers Family Roast.

The show is currently streaming on Netflix.

The Sky Is Pink actor posted the photo and wrote #JonasBrothersFamilyRoast is streaming now on @netflix! @netflixisajoke #Roasted.”

Priyanka Chopra delights fans with loved-up photo with Nick Jonas after sparking divorce rumours

The latest photo is a relief for her millions of fans, whom she left in tizzy after removing her husband’s name from her surname on Instagram profile.

Priyanka removed Nick Jonas’ last name from her Instagram profile, sparking divorce rumours after three years of their wedding.

More From Entertainment:

Selena Gomez reacts to her first-ever Grammy nomination

Selena Gomez reacts to her first-ever Grammy nomination
Reddit to pull the plug on Dubsmash app

Reddit to pull the plug on Dubsmash app
Jay-Z leads list of most-nominated artists in Grammys history

Jay-Z leads list of most-nominated artists in Grammys history
Royals accused of bullying BBC after Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles react to documentary

Royals accused of bullying BBC after Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles react to documentary

Lady Gaga thanks Tony Bennett amid Six Grammy nominations, 'I’ll never forget today'

Lady Gaga thanks Tony Bennett amid Six Grammy nominations, 'I’ll never forget today'
BLACKPINK's Lisa tests Positive for COVID-19

BLACKPINK's Lisa tests Positive for COVID-19
Khloé Kardashian gets called out for her apparent Rittenhouse’s comment

Khloé Kardashian gets called out for her apparent Rittenhouse’s comment
Lights, camera.. anyone? Film studios can't get the crew

Lights, camera.. anyone? Film studios can't get the crew
Adele says son Angelo will feel hate while listening to her song 'My Little Love'

Adele says son Angelo will feel hate while listening to her song 'My Little Love'

Want to live my own life, says Scarlett Johansson’s TikTok look-alike

Want to live my own life, says Scarlett Johansson’s TikTok look-alike

Lou Cutell from 'Seinfeld’ passes away at 91

Lou Cutell from 'Seinfeld’ passes away at 91
Supermodel Martha Hunt gives birth to first child

Supermodel Martha Hunt gives birth to first child

Latest

view all