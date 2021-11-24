Humanitarian assistance: US says it will resume talks with Afghan Taliban next week

Afghan Taliban leaders in Doha. File photo

The American delegation will be led by the US special representative for Afghanistan, Tom West, for the planned two weeks of discussions.

The two sides will discuss various issues, including counterterrorism operations and humanitarian assistance.

Tom West met two weeks ago in Pakistan with representatives of the Afghan Taliban.

WASHINGTON: The United States Wednesday said that it will resume talks with the Afghan Taliban next week in Qatar to address, among other issues, the fight against terrorism and the humanitarian crisis in the country.

The American delegation will be led by the US special representative for Afghanistan, Tom West, for the planned two weeks of discussions, State Department spokesman Ned Price said Tuesday.

The two sides will discuss "our vital national interests," which include counterterrorism operations against the Islamic State group and Al-Qaeda, humanitarian assistance, Afghanistan´s devastated economy, and safe passage out of Afghanistan for US citizens and Afghans who worked for the United States during the 20-year war.



West met two weeks ago in Pakistan with representatives of the Taliban that seized power in August as US forces completed their withdrawal.

A first session between the two sides was held October 9-10 in the Qatari capital Doha, where US diplomats overseeing relations with Afghanistan transferred after the Taliban takeover.

West reiterated on Friday US conditions for the Taliban to receive US financial and diplomatic support: fight terrorism, install an inclusive government, respect the rights of minorities, women and girls, and provide equal access to educations and employment.

He said the United States would continue to have dialogue with the Taliban and for now provide only humanitarian aid.

Amir Khan Muttaqi, foreign minister of the Taliban government, which is not recognized by the international community, called last week in an open letter to the US Congress for the release of Afghan assets frozen by the US.