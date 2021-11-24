Two soldiers martyred in crossfire during Balochistan operation: ISPR

Wednesday Nov 24, 2021
Two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred during an operation to stop externally sponsored terrorists after they opened fire onto a check-post of security forces in Tump, Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Wednesday.
The military's media wing, in a statement, said that security forces responded with all available weapons, in which the terrorists suffered "heavy losses".
During the engagement, however, the ISPR statement read, two soldiers, sepoy Naseeb Ullah, a resident of Kharan, and sepoy Insha Allah, a resident of Lakki Marwat, sacrificed their lives fighting valiantly.
"It is reminded that Pakistan's security forces remain determined to defeat acts of cowardly terrorists, aimed at disrupting peace, stability and [the] progress of Balochistan," the ISPR statement concluded.