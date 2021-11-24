 
pakistan
Wednesday Nov 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Two soldiers martyred in crossfire during Balochistan operation: ISPR

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 24, 2021

A file photo of Pakistan Army soldiers manning a check-post.
  • Two Pakistan Army soldiers embrace martyrdom in Tump, Balochistan.
  • ISPR says soldiers sacrificed their lives fighting valiantly.
  • Says Pakistan's security forces remain determined to defeat acts of cowardly terrorists.

Two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred during an operation to stop externally sponsored terrorists after they opened fire onto a check-post of security forces in Tump, Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Wednesday.

The military's media wing, in a statement, said that security forces responded with all available weapons, in which the terrorists suffered "heavy losses".

During the engagement, however, the ISPR statement read, two soldiers, sepoy Naseeb Ullah, a resident of Kharan, and sepoy Insha Allah, a resident of Lakki Marwat, sacrificed their lives fighting valiantly.

"It is reminded that Pakistan's security forces remain determined to defeat acts of cowardly terrorists, aimed at disrupting peace, stability and [the] progress of Balochistan," the ISPR statement concluded.

