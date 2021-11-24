Maryam Nawaz confirms authenticity of audio clip regarding refusal of ads to media

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz says she will not deny that the voice is hers or say it has been “fabricated”.

PML-N spokesperson says she was talking about party advertisements.

Hammad Azhar says the confession comes as “no surprise.”

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday confirmed the authenticity of a viral audio clip in which she could be heard instructing someone to stop advertisements to four TV channels.



During a press conference regarding a recently surfaced audio clip allegedly containing the voice of former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar, a reporter questioned Maryam about the authenticity of the audio clip.



Replying to the question, the PML-N leader said that she will not deny that the voice is hers or say it has been “fabricated”.

“I was running the party’s media cell at that time and it is an old audio clip,” she said.

Maryam, however, told journalists to ask questions related to Nisar’s case, adding that she will speak about this issue later.

It is pertinent to mention here that in the audio that went viral on social media, Maryam was heard telling someone that no advertisement will go to four channels that she named.

Maryam was talking about party advertisements

Later, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb clarified that the PML-N vice president was talking about party advertisements in the audio clip.

“Decisions related to party advertisements are taken by the party,” she said, urging media not to create an issue out of this.

Aurangzeb said that Maryam bravely admitted the truth regarding the audio clip, as “there is nothing to hide in this”.

“When a person has done nothing wrong, they openly admit it,” she said, adding that people should instead talk about the audio clip that has "triggered inflation, unemployment, etc".

‘It comes as no surprise’

Following Maryam’s confession, Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar wrote on Twitter: “Maryam Nawaz admits that she used the 'power of advertising' to influence media houses.”

He added that it comes as “no surprise.”

“The media houses that PML-N patronised and the ones they victimised are known to all,” he added.

‘Confession of misuse of public funds'



Following Maryam’s remarks, Fawad Chaudhry and Hammad Azhar held a press conference, where they informed the media an investigation will be conducted in this regard.

Chaudhry said that Maryam was handling PML-N’s media cell and "misuse of public funds is considered a crime under the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).”

“An investigation will be held in this regard and details will be shared with the media,” he said.

Terming the orders by Maryam in the audio as “fascism”, Azhar said the PML-N vice-president’s "confession is enough to open the eyes of journalists".

The energy minister said that if this would have had happened in a western country, the whole family “would have gone to jail.”



‘Finally she said something truthful’

Reacting to the confession, Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari said Maryam finally said “something truthful”.

“Point is on what authority she gave these orders? Did she assume [Nawaz Sharif] was running his personal kingdom where she as his daughter could pass official orders?” she asked.









