Taylor Swift weighs in on old-school 'Christmas Tree Farm' release

Award-winning singer and songwriter Taylor Swift recently sat down for a chat and addressed her feelings regarding the Holiday reimagined track Christmas EP The Taylor Swift Holiday Collection in October 2007.



Swift shed light on her vision for the newly released track, Christmas Tree Farm (Old Timey Version), in a video conversation with Amazon Music.

There she revealed her vision for the nostalgic track, backed by a 70-piece orchestra.

She started off by telling the streaming giant, "This new version is amazing because it feels like it's that more sort of laid-back Christmas feel of doing all your shopping and relaxing by a fire. It's definitely a little bit more of that old-school Christmas song feel."



The behind-the-scenes clip still features home videos from Swift’s childhood and were shot at the family’s 15-acre Christmas tree farm in Pennsylvania called Pine Ridge Farm.

This song is part of Swift’s original Christmas EP The Taylor Swift Holiday Collection in October 2007.