Justin Timberlake ‘eagerly awaiting’ with ex Britney Spears: source

Sources reveal Justin Timberlake “would love” to meet ex-girlfriend Britney Spears but “doesn’t want to interrupt the life she’s seeking.”



Insiders close to Hollywood Life got candid about it all during their interview and were also quoted saying, "Justin loves to see that Britney is now living the life that she wanted for so long.”

“He loves seeing her embrace all the good that will come from her being out of this conservatorship. But he also does not want to get in the way of the life she is seeking."

The source also went on to admit Timberlake is grateful Spears heard his apology and intends to be there for her if she ever needs it.

However, "Justin hasn’t reached out to her personally, yet. But again, he is not at all discouraged not to. It is just important for Justin is that he comes across as genuine because this is his true intentions."

At the same time, “If Britney needs any type of talk, he is glad to do it, and he is even more prone to do it behind closed doors."

"Justin wants whatever needs to be said and done kept private. He has her back from a far right now but that could easily change if and when Britney needs anything more."