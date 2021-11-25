 
health
Thursday Nov 25 2021
Active COVID-19 cases continue downward trend in Pakistan

Thursday Nov 25, 2021

Pakistan is reporting 356 new infections on average each day, 6% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on June 17. Photo: Geo.tv/ file
  • Active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan drop below 13,600, NCOC data shows.
  • Country report 13 more deaths from coronavirus in last 24 hours, taking overall death toll to 28,690.
  • Number of critical cases, too, are on a downward trend, with current tally at 998 cases.

ISLAMABAD: The number of active coronavirus cases continued to decline as Pakistan reported less than 13,600 active cases for the first time in over a year Thursday morning.

The National Command and Operation Centre's (NCOC) latest coronavirus report showed 363 new COVID-19 cases after 41,240 tests were taken in the last 24 hours, bringing the country's total case count to 1,283,223.

Those new cases were outpaced by 1,000 recoveries in the last 24 hours, pulling down active cases to 13,538. The number of active cases has fallen consistently over the last four days. As of now, some 1,240,995 patients have recovered since the pandemic started.

Meanwhile, NCOC reported another 13 deaths from coronavirus over the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 28,690. The number of critical cases, too, are on a downward trend, with the current tally at 998 cases.

The country's positivity rate stands at 0.88%.

Pakistan is reporting 356 new infections on average each day, 6% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on June 17.

The country has administered at least 121,470,994 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 28% of the country’s population.

During the last week reported, Pakistan averaged about 333,012 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 131 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.

