Petrol strike 'fuels' hilarious memes on social media

An illustration showing two donkeys tied to a car. One for acceleration, the other for reverse. Photo: Twitter

At a time when most people are frantically going the distance to find a few litres of petrol across the country as petroleum dealers go on strike, many on social media made light of the situation by crafting witty memes.

Long queues, brawls and traffic jams were observed in various cities of the country Wednesday night and Thursday morning as well, as Pakistanis travelled far and wide within their cities to search for petrol.

Here are some of the memes that captured the current scenario in Pakistan, and attempted to find some humour in the whole situation:

Twitter account @true_pr1nce shared an illustration, showing two donkeys the front and back ends of the car. A scowling driver can be seen in the illustration as well as the donkey tied to the back of the car says:

"In case you're wondering, I am for 'reverse'."

I'm sure that meme must have cracked a few smiles in such worrying times.

Another poked fun at how a few oil marketing companies, for the next couple of days, would make hay at the shortage of petrol in the country.

Twitter user Rehan had a pretty good idea where most Pakistanis are at the moment. And, he used a Nawazuddin Siddiqui meme to highlight that point.



Another Twitter user pointed out how petrol reigns supreme today.

Toheed Jafary totally outdid himself with this one. He paints a picture in which petrol, already so expensive and scarce in Pakistan, will be bottled and sold as anniversary gifts instead of perfumes.



This Twitter user shared a meme how he fears in the days to come, petrol may surge ahead of tomatoes and diesel in terms of price.



