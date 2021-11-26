 
entertainment
Friday Nov 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Halle Berry says love made her more maternal as a person

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 26, 2021

Halle Berry revealed being in love changed her as a mother. The actress said she was a better mother when with Hunt than with any of her exes.

In an interview with Women's Health, Berry said she is "a much better mother" to her two children—Nahla Ariela Aubry, 13, and Maceo Robert Martinez, 8.

She added that the bliss of their relationship coincides with her current satisfaction in life as both a mother and an artist.

"I feel happy in my life romantically, as a mother, as an artist," the Oscar winner said.

"I'm a much better mother in this circumstance than I would have been had I stayed in a romantic relationship that didn't serve me and didn't make me feel the way I need to feel as a woman," she added.

Expressing hope for the future, Berry shared she is excited about "my life with my new love. I wish I had met him sooner so I could have loved him longer. I just feel fulfilled."

