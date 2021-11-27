 
pakistan
Saturday Nov 27 2021
By
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

Cabinet approves agreement to keep $3 billion from Saudi Arabia in SBP

By
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

Saturday Nov 27, 2021

A file photo of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in a car.
A file photo of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in a car.

The federal cabinet has approved an agreement to keep $3 billion aid from Saudi Arabia in the State Bank of Pakistan.

The Cabinet endorsed the deal via a circulation summary Saturday. 

The Saudi government had promised to maintain a reserve of $3bn at the State Bank.

According to the agreement, the aid will remain in the State Bank's deposit account for a year.

Related items

“The SBP has finalised all arrangements and now everything is in place and the amount of the agreed deposit will be received within the next couple of days,” top official sources confirmed while talking to The News.

Pakistan would, however, pay the Saudi government a 4% yearly profit on this sum, sources confirmed.

The proposed agreement with the Saudi government was forwarded to the Ministry of Law and the Office of the Attorney General.

The Attorney General's Office and the Ministry of Law reached an agreement on a draft.

Following the legal opinion, a copy of the agreement was submitted for approval to the federal cabinet.

The cabinet approved the State Bank's retention of $3 billion from the Saudi Development Fund.

Pakistan's entire liquid foreign reserves, according to the central bank, stood at $22.773 billion on November 19, 2021.

The numbers indicate that the SBP held $16.254 billion in foreign reserves, while commercial banks kept $6.519 billion in net foreign reserves.

The SBP's reserves declined by $691 million to $16.254 billion during the week ended November 19, 2021, primarily owing to external debt repayments.

According to official sources, Saudi Arabia has agreed to provide $1.2 billion for the supply of refined POL products, with the Economic Affairs Division (EAD) negotiating on behalf of the Pakistani government.

In response to questions, Muzammil Aslam, Spokesperson for Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance, said Pakistan was expecting to get $7 billion from just three sources over the next 60 days.

These include $3 billion in deposits from Saudi Arabia, a $1.2 billion Saudi Oil Facility with deferred payments, an $800 million Islamic Development Bank oil facility, $1 billion raised through the issuance of Sukuk bonds, and $1 billion from the IMF.

All of these dollar inflows, he argued, would be sufficient to alleviate pressure on existing import bills.

More From Pakistan:

Opposition caravan set out to topple puppet rulers, says Fazl

Opposition caravan set out to topple puppet rulers, says Fazl
Sindh decides to create provincial police cadre to reduce dependence on Centre

Sindh decides to create provincial police cadre to reduce dependence on Centre
Govt to seek CCI’s nod on holding 7th population census next year

Govt to seek CCI’s nod on holding 7th population census next year
'Jab we met': Malala Yousafzai's husband reveals couple's first meeting place

'Jab we met': Malala Yousafzai's husband reveals couple's first meeting place
Pakistani scientist ranked among top 1% computer science researchers

Pakistani scientist ranked among top 1% computer science researchers
Sindh Assembly passes Local Government (Amendment) Bill 2021

Sindh Assembly passes Local Government (Amendment) Bill 2021
'PML-N calls us fascist, but they are more than that,' PM Imran Khan says

'PML-N calls us fascist, but they are more than that,' PM Imran Khan says
Voters can now check details via SMS free of charge: ECP

Voters can now check details via SMS free of charge: ECP
New COVID variant — here's what you need to know about B.1.1.529

New COVID variant — here's what you need to know about B.1.1.529
TLP all geared up for next elections: party chief

TLP all geared up for next elections: party chief
HEC establishes 'special desk' to facilitate overseas Pakistanis

HEC establishes 'special desk' to facilitate overseas Pakistanis
Lt Gen Nigar Johar becomes Pakistan's first female colonel commandant

Lt Gen Nigar Johar becomes Pakistan's first female colonel commandant

Latest

view all