Saturday Nov 27 2021
Queen only talks to two people on her 'anti-hacker encrypted' mobile phone

Saturday Nov 27, 2021

Queen Elizabeth is the owner of a private ‘anti-hacker encrypted’ mobile phone which she uses to respond to only two numbers.

As per royal commentator John Warren, the two people she phones that most are neither of her sons but daughter, Princess Anne, and the Queen’s racing manager John Warren.

Both of these callers can get through to her majesty from anywhere in the world, says Warren.

Another royal commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti, further reveals that the Queen uses a Samsung packed with anti-hacker encryption by MI6.

Mr Sacerdoti told US presenter Christina Garibaldi: “Apparently the Queen has two people who she speaks to the most on her phones and she also apparently has a mobile phone which is said to be Samsung packed with anti-hacker encryption by MI6 so nobody can hack into her phone.

“But the two people she phones the most are said to be her daughter Princess Anne and her racing manager John Warren.”

