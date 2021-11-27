Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Twitter divided over 'Tuk Tuk' Abdullah Shafique's debut inning

Abdullah Shafique tracks the ball after glancing it fine. Photo: AFP

Pakistanis are dreadfully familiar with the title "Tuk Tuk" that was coined and used for former Test captain Misbah-ul-Haq. On Saturday, however, a section of Pakistani social media users passed on the "Tuk Tuk" baton to a new batsman: Abdullah Shafique.

It was a big day for Shafique, who was making his Test debut for Pakistan against Bangladesh at Chittagong.

His excruciatingly slow debut inning annoyed many Pakistani fans on social media. On the other hand, others praised his technique, with one user going as far as to say that the way he batted reminded him of Rahul Dravid.

When Day 2 of the first Test match ended, Abdullah Shafique had scored an unbeaten 52 off 162 balls at a strike rate of 32.10. He smashed two sixes and hit two boundaries in his inning.

Here's what Pakistanis had to say about the debutant:

Twitter account @getratioedmf was confused whether Shafique was playing too slow or was Test cricket supposed to be played this way.

Ayesha Khan was concerned whether Shafique's inning would slow Pakistan to the point that the match would end in a draw.

Another Twitter handle @ChoteyMamu was clearly frustrated with the right-handed opening batsman's inning.

"I mean Abdullah Shafique...you don't have to play that slow," the user wrote.



Shahram Ijaz Qadir thought Abdullah Shafique's batting was "very negative and defensive."

However, there were others who thought Shafique showed patience, grit, determination and that Pakistan had found a solid Test batsman in him.

Veteran journalist Aalia Rasheed pointed out that the differentiating factor between Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique seems to be of patience.

Zain Raza thought Kamran Ghulam, Haris Sohail and Abdullah Shafique as an opener would bring much-needed stability to Pakistan.

Twitter account @itsmeSehrish commended Shafique for his "solid temperament, pure test technique".

Anmol Farya used a Mirzapur meme to describe Shafique's impressive debut.

At stumps Day 2, Pakistan were 145/0 in their bid to chase Bangladesh's 330 run score.