Sunday Nov 28 2021
Inside GOT7 members' surprise arrival at Choi Young-Jae's first fan meeting

Sunday Nov 28, 2021

Got7 alum, Choi Young-Jae was surprised by his former band members at his maiden fan meeting of his solo career on November 27.

A large number of fans attended the online event which was held to promote the singer's Colors from Ars. 

However, the most prominent attendance was marked by Jay B, Park Jin-Young, BamBam and Kim Yu-Gyeom who made a surprised the K-pop artist.

As soon as the four of them graced the stage, the Nobody Knows singer appeared happy to have their support as they all goofed around with each other, leaving fans rolling on the floor laughing.

A Chinese member of the group, Jackson Wang, was also made part of this reunion through a video call while Mark Tuan was the only member who was missing.

Taking to Instagram, the 25-year-old singer also shared adorable photos of the handsome Korean men with his followers as he expressed gratitude.


