Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik's style stuns fans during Karachi trip

KARACHI: Former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and his wife, Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza, on Saturday stunned Karachi fans with their styles as they attended an event to launch their perfume brands in Pakistan.

Sania was dressed up in an elegant maroon kaftan embellished with gold motifs. The beautiful outfit was designed by the famous Pakistani designer, Hassan Sheheryar Yasin (HSY).

She tied her hair in a sleek ponytail and completed her look with a pair of gold drop earrings, a ring, and a gold watch. In terms of footwear, the star tennis player opted for a pair of nude high-heeled pumps.

On the other hand, Shoaib Malik wore a black suit, a crisp white shirt, and a black bow tie.

Taking to her Instagram account, Sania posted several pictures from the event to her fans' delight.

"Strong is the new black [black heart emoji]. Launching our perfumes 'Allrounder' and 'Smash'," she wrote in the caption.



Within a few hours of having been posted, the snapshot garnered close to 80,000 likes and above 260 comments in which fans and followers showered the power couple with praises and thanked Sania for visiting Pakistan.

"You both looking so beautiful, Masha Allah," one of her fans wrote and added a heart-eyed emoji.

"You two make my favourite couple. May you stay happy and together forever, " another user chimed in.

Meanwhile, a third admirer commented: "thank you for coming to Karachi, queen."

Sania shared two more posts to provide her fans with a closer look at her makeup and outfit, and as expected, both the snapshots became an instant hit.

In the caption of her up-close image, Sania also admitted that she, indeed, looked "stunning". The picture garnered a whopping 112,000 likes and close to 800 comments within four hours of going live.

In the other photo, which was a long-shot image, Sania showed off her dress as well as her footwear. This image also received about 60,000 likes and 317 comments.

Later in the evening, Sania and Shoaib also visited Karachi's Lucky One Mall to launch their perfumes. This time, Sania opted to wear a white outfit, while Shoaib chose a white shirt and a sleeveless blazer.

