Sunday Nov 28 2021
Saudi Arabia allows foreign pilgrims, inoculated with WHO-approved vaccines, to perform Umrah

Sunday Nov 28, 2021

— Reuters 

  • Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah update its vaccination requirements for Umrah pilgrims "coming from abroad".
  • Pilgrims vaccinated with KSA-approved vaccines exempted from PCR test and quarantine requirements.
  • Pilgrims inoculated with WHO-approved vaccines would have to spend three days in quarantine.

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced Sunday that the Kingdom will now accept foreign pilgrims willing to perform Umrah in the Grand Mosque of Makkah under the updated coronavirus related restrictions.

A statement issued by the official Twitter account for the publication of news related to the two holy mosques in Saudi Arabia said that the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has updated its vaccination requirements for  Umrah pilgrims "coming from abroad".

According to the new requirements, the pilgrims travelling to KSA on Umrah visa, who are inoculated with any vaccine approved by the kingdom will be allowed to perform Umrah immediately, without having to quarantine upon arrival.

Whereas pilgrims travelling on Umrah visas, who are inoculated with any of the vaccines approved by the World Health Organisation, will have to go into quarantine for three days upon the arrival.

Moreover, after the completion of quarantine, pilgrims would be required to submit a negative report of the PCR test taken 48 hours after their arrival.

The statement also provided the list of the vaccines approved by the KSA.

According to the list, pilgrims must have taken two jabs of Pfizer/BioNtech, Comirnaty, Oxford AstraZeneca, Covishield, SK Bioscience, Vaxzevria, Moderna or Spikevax or one dose of Johnson & Johnson.

