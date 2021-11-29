New coronavirus strain Omicron reaches Canada

A traveller walks through the Ottawa International Airport Monday, July 5, 2021, as quarantine restrictions for fully vaccinated Canadians returning from international travel are eased. Photo: CTV News Ottawa

Omicron cases were reported in two individuals who recently travelled to Nigeria.

"It is expected that other cases of this variant will be found in Canada," says Canada's health minister.

Government of Ontario confirmed that the two cases are in the capital Ottawa.

Canada Sunday reported two cases of the new coronavirus strain, Omicron, revealing that the cases had been confirmed in two people who had recently travelled to Nigeria.

Both patients are in isolation while public health authorities trace their possible contacts, said federal and Ontario provincial officials.

"I was informed today by the Public Health Agency of Canada that testing and monitoring of COVID-19 cases has confirmed two cases of the Omicron variant of concern in Ontario," Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said in a statement.

"As the monitoring and testing continues," he added, "it is expected that other cases of this variant will be found in Canada."

The World Health Organization has listed Omicron as a "variant of concern" and countries around the world are now restricting travel from southern Africa, where the new strain was first detected, and taking other new precautions.

The WHO says it could take several weeks to know if there are significant changes in transmissibility, severity or implications for COVID-19 vaccines, tests and treatments.