 
world
Monday Nov 29 2021
By
AFP

New coronavirus strain Omicron reaches Canada

By
AFP

Monday Nov 29, 2021

A traveller walks through the Ottawa International Airport Monday, July 5, 2021, as quarantine restrictions for fully vaccinated Canadians returning from international travel are eased. Photo: CTV News Ottawa
A traveller walks through the Ottawa International Airport Monday, July 5, 2021, as quarantine restrictions for fully vaccinated Canadians returning from international travel are eased. Photo: CTV News Ottawa

  • Omicron cases were reported in two individuals who recently travelled to Nigeria. 
  • "It is expected that other cases of this variant will be found in Canada," says Canada's health minister. 
  • Government of Ontario confirmed that the two cases are in the capital Ottawa. 

Canada Sunday reported two cases of the new coronavirus strain, Omicron, revealing that the cases had been confirmed in two people who had recently travelled to Nigeria. 

Both patients are in isolation while public health authorities trace their possible contacts, said federal and Ontario provincial officials.

"I was informed today by the Public Health Agency of Canada that testing and monitoring of COVID-19 cases has confirmed two cases of the Omicron variant of concern in Ontario," Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said in a statement.

"As the monitoring and testing continues," he added, "it is expected that other cases of this variant will be found in Canada."

The government of Ontario confirmed that the two cases are in the capital Ottawa.

The World Health Organization has listed Omicron as a "variant of concern" and countries around the world are now restricting travel from southern Africa, where the new strain was first detected, and taking other new precautions.

The WHO says it could take several weeks to know if there are significant changes in transmissibility, severity or implications for COVID-19 vaccines, tests and treatments.

More From World:

Saudi Arabia allows foreign pilgrims, inoculated with WHO-approved vaccines, to perform Umrah

Saudi Arabia allows foreign pilgrims, inoculated with WHO-approved vaccines, to perform Umrah

MQM-London workers throw ink at Tariq Mir during charity event

MQM-London workers throw ink at Tariq Mir during charity event
More countries tighten borders as new coronavirus variant spreads

More countries tighten borders as new coronavirus variant spreads

New Zealand lawmaker bikes to hospital during labour, safely delivers baby an hour later

New Zealand lawmaker bikes to hospital during labour, safely delivers baby an hour later
China study warns of 'colossal' COVID-19 outbreak if it opens up like US, France

China study warns of 'colossal' COVID-19 outbreak if it opens up like US, France
UK takes new measures to slow Omicron coronavirus variant

UK takes new measures to slow Omicron coronavirus variant
5-year-old shot, killed in US by teen making video: police

5-year-old shot, killed in US by teen making video: police
Taliban regime won't 'interfere' in other countries' affairs: PM

Taliban regime won't 'interfere' in other countries' affairs: PM
WTO postpones ministerial meeting after new COVID variant outbreak

WTO postpones ministerial meeting after new COVID variant outbreak
UK detects two Omicron cases as concerns trigger more travel curbs

UK detects two Omicron cases as concerns trigger more travel curbs
How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?

How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?
WATCH Do We Need Nuclear Power to Stop Climate Change?

WATCH Do We Need Nuclear Power to Stop Climate Change?

Latest

view all