Omicron: Saudi Arabia imposes travel ban for seven more countries

A Saudi man checks the flight timings at the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. — Reuters

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Interior has announced to suspend flights from seven more African countries owing to concerns related to the spread of the new coronavirus strain.

A statement issued by the ministry's spokesperson on Sunday said that flights to and from Malawi, Zambia, Madagascar, Angola, Seychelles, Mauritius, and the Comoros Islands have been halted.

The Saudi state news agency, citing an official source, said that passengers travelling directly or indirectly from the aforementioned countries are not allowed to enter the Kingdom.



However, these passengers can travel to Saudi Arabia after completing 14 days in quarantine in countries that are not included in the Kingdom's red list.

It is pertinent to mention that Saudi Arabia restricted travel from seven African countries, including South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Lesotho, and Eswatini in light of the Omicron threat on Friday.