 
world
Monday Nov 29 2021
By
Reuters
,
Web Desk

Omicron: Saudi Arabia imposes travel ban for seven more countries

By
Reuters
,
Web Desk

Monday Nov 29, 2021

A Saudi man checks the flight timings at the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. — Reuters
A Saudi man checks the flight timings at the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. — Reuters

  • Saudi Ministry of Interior says flights to and from Malawi, Zambia, Madagascar, Angola, Seychelles, Mauritius, and the Comoros Islands halted.
  • Passengers travelling directly or indirectly from the banned countries are not allowed to enter the Kingdom.
  • Curbs have been tightened owing to concerns related to the spread of new coronavirus strain.

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Interior has announced to suspend flights from seven more African countries owing to concerns related to the spread of the new coronavirus strain.

A statement issued by the ministry's spokesperson on Sunday said that flights to and from Malawi, Zambia, Madagascar, Angola, Seychelles, Mauritius, and the Comoros Islands have been halted.

The Saudi state news agency, citing an official source, said that passengers travelling directly or indirectly from the aforementioned countries are not allowed to enter the Kingdom.

However, these passengers can travel to Saudi Arabia after completing 14 days in quarantine in countries that are not included in the Kingdom's red list.

It is pertinent to mention that Saudi Arabia restricted travel from seven African countries, including South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Lesotho, and Eswatini in light of the Omicron threat on Friday. 

More From World:

Taliban seeks EU's help to keep Afghanistan's airports running

Taliban seeks EU's help to keep Afghanistan's airports running
South African president demands 'urgent' lifting of travel bans

South African president demands 'urgent' lifting of travel bans
Civil servant insults Pakistani woman in biggest mortgage fraud inquiry of UK

Civil servant insults Pakistani woman in biggest mortgage fraud inquiry of UK
Omicron poses

Omicron poses "very high" global risk, countries must prepare - WHO
New coronavirus strain Omicron reaches Canada

New coronavirus strain Omicron reaches Canada
Saudi Arabia allows foreign pilgrims, inoculated with WHO-approved vaccines, to perform Umrah

Saudi Arabia allows foreign pilgrims, inoculated with WHO-approved vaccines, to perform Umrah

MQM-London workers throw ink at Tariq Mir during charity event

MQM-London workers throw ink at Tariq Mir during charity event
More countries tighten borders as new coronavirus variant spreads

More countries tighten borders as new coronavirus variant spreads

New Zealand lawmaker bikes to hospital during labour, safely delivers baby an hour later

New Zealand lawmaker bikes to hospital during labour, safely delivers baby an hour later
China study warns of 'colossal' COVID-19 outbreak if it opens up like US, France

China study warns of 'colossal' COVID-19 outbreak if it opens up like US, France
UK takes new measures to slow Omicron coronavirus variant

UK takes new measures to slow Omicron coronavirus variant
5-year-old shot, killed in US by teen making video: police

5-year-old shot, killed in US by teen making video: police

Latest

view all