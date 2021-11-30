You tried to shake public's confidence in judiciary, IHC CJ tells Rana Shamim

The Islamabad High Court banner (left) and Ex-GB CJ Rana Shamim (right). Photo: file

IHC directs Rana Shamim to submit written response, original affidavit on next hearing.

Rana Shamim says he does not know about details of the affidavit that was published in newspaper.

Ex-GB chief judge says affidavit was sealed, he does not know how it got leaked.

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Athar Minallah told the former chief judge of Gilgit-Baltistan Rana Shamim that he tried to shake the public's confidence in the judiciary.

A couple of weeks earlier, Shamim had alleged in a notarised affidavit that then CJP Saqib Nisar had directed a high court judge to not release Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz on bail at any cost before the 2018 General Elections.

The allegations were published in a report in The News following which the IHC had taken notice of it and directed the ex-judge to submit his response.

Presiding over the hearing, Justice Athar Minallah said the judiciary's freedom was dependent on the freedom of the press. "However, there are some responsibilities that come with the freedom of the press," he noted.

The IHC chief justice then summoned Rana Shamim to the rostrum and asked whether he had submitted a written response to the court regarding the case.



"My lawyer will tell you why I did not submit a written response," replied Rana Shamim. "My brother's chehlum will be held in a few days. Please hold a hearing of the case after that," he requested.

Justice Minallah told Shamim that he submitted an affidavit over an incident that allegedly occurred three years ago. "A newspaper carried the details of the affidavit for the public [to read]," noted the IHC CJ.

"I was contacted after my affidavit was published. I confirmed it," responded the former judge. "The affidavit was sealed, I don't know how it got leaked," he added.

"Did you not provide the affidavit to him [the reporter]?" asked Justice Minallah.

"No, I did not submit the affidavit for publication," replied the ex-judge.

Justice Minallah asked Shamim why did he submit the affidavit in London. "The court is granting you five days to submit your written response. You will have to tell us why you submitted an affidavit after a gap of three years," said Justice Minallah.

The IHC chief justice told Shamim that he has tried to shake the public's confidence in the judiciary, instructing the former judge to say whatever he wanted to in the written response.

"My brother and sister-in-law's chehlums will be held on December 5 and 12 respectively," Shamim told the IHC chief justice. "Please hold the hearing after that."

The attorney-general requested the court to delay action against the media, saying that its role was secondary in this case. He urged the court to direct Rana Shamim to present his written response with the original affidavit in court.

At this, Shamim said he does not know which affidavit was reported by the media. "Let me have a look at the affidavit that was published," he said.

"The person who submitted the affidavit is unaware of its contents," responded the attorney-general. "If he does not know, then who helped prepare the affidavit?"

At this, the IHC chief justice directed Rana Shamim to submit his written response with the original affidavit on the next hearing.

"This should be on-record that he [Rana Shamim] does not know what is written in the affidavit," stated the attorney-general. "The affidavit was submitted on November 10 and today, he says he does not know what is written in it."

Justice Minallah asked the former judge to also submit a written response to the show-cause notice sent to him by the high court.

"I do not believe in contempt of court," stressed Justice Minallah. "Judges should face criticism. However, please refrain from maligning this high court for the sake of political narratives," he added.

The IHC adjourned proceedings of the case till December 7.