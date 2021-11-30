Trey Songz under investigation for alleged sexual assault

Trey Songz is under investigation in Las Vegas after he was found involved in a sexual assault incident

American singer Trey Songz is currently under investigation in Las Vegas after he was reportedly found involved in a sexual assault incident, reported People.

According to reports, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was alerted about a sexual assault incident at a South Las Vegas Boulevard hotel on Monday.

Police say the incident involved Songz, whose legal name is Tremaine Neverson, and that their sex crimes division is carrying out an investigation.

"Neverson is cooperating with the investigation. At this time, no arrests have been made,” said a spokesperson for the department.

Songz’s representative has not yet responded to the reports.

The singer has earlier been accused of sexual misconduct by a woman named Aliza, as well as by actress Keke Palmer who accused him of sexual intimidation. Both claims were denied by Songz.