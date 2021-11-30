 
Tuesday Nov 30 2021
British Fashion Awards 2021: Elsa Hosk kicks off her stilettos in celebration

Tuesday Nov 30, 2021

British Fashion Awards 2021: Elsa Hosk kicks off her stilettos in celebration

Elsa Hosk, who made a statement in a floral gown at the British Fashion Awards, was seen kicking off her bright red heels as she reached the after party at Chiltern Firehouse on Monday night.

The 33-year-old model looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a voluminous floral print dress and long cherry red gloves.

The charming model's bold printed number included a thigh-high split as she flashed her slender legs and forewent her footwear.

She sported her blonde locks slicked back into a low ponytail with a deep side parting for the sleek look before she ditched her heels at the afterparty.

Elsa wore a classic makeup palette as she drew focus to her complexion and added a simple flicked eyeliner to elevate her look.

