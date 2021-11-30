 
business
Tuesday Nov 30 2021
By
SRSaifur Rahman

Petrol price to remain unchanged at Rs145.82

Tuesday Nov 30, 2021

The prices of kerosene oil and light diesel will stay at Rs116.53 and Rs114.07 per litre, respectively. — AFP/File
  • The price of diesel will remain unchanged at Rs142.62 per litre.
  • Prices of kerosene oil, light diesel to stay at Rs116.53 and Rs114.07 per litre.
  • The new prices will be effective from December 1.

ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan on Tuesday announced that it would maintain the prices of petroleum products, a statement issued in this regard revealed.

Following the prime minister's decision, the petrol price will remain unchanged at Rs145.82 per litre, and the price of diesel will remain Rs142.62 per litre as before.

The prices of kerosene oil and light diesel will stay at Rs116.53 and Rs114.07 per litre, respectively.

According to the notification, the new prices will be effective from December 1.

ProductExisting price w.e.f 1-12-2021 
Increase/(-) Decrease
Petrol
Rs145.82
00.00
Diesel
Rs142.62 
00.00
Kerosene oil 
Rs116.53
00.00
Light diesel oil
Rs114.07
00.00

On November 5, the government had jacked up the price of petrol in Pakistan by Rs8.03 per litre.

The decision came as a surprise for the masses as on November 1, which was the scheduled date to announce results, the prime minister had not agreed with the proposals worked out by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and the Finance Division, and had directed to maintain the prices as notified on October 16.

