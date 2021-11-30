Petrol price to remain unchanged at Rs145.82

The prices of kerosene oil and light diesel will stay at Rs116.53 and Rs114.07 per litre, respectively. — AFP/File

The price of diesel will remain unchanged at Rs142.62 per litre.

The new prices will be effective from December 1.

ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan on Tuesday announced that it would maintain the prices of petroleum products, a statement issued in this regard revealed.

Following the prime minister's decision, the petrol price will remain unchanged at Rs145.82 per litre, and the price of diesel will remain Rs142.62 per litre as before.



The prices of kerosene oil and light diesel will stay at Rs116.53 and Rs114.07 per litre, respectively.

According to the notification, the new prices will be effective from December 1.

Product Existing price w.e.f 1-12-2021

Increase/(-) Decrease

Petrol

Rs145.82

00.00 Diesel

Rs142.62

00.00 Kerosene oil

Rs116.53

00.00 Light diesel oil

Rs114.07

00.00

On November 5, the government had jacked up the price of petrol in Pakistan by Rs8.03 per litre.



The decision came as a surprise for the masses as on November 1, which was the scheduled date to announce results, the prime minister had not agreed with the proposals worked out by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and the Finance Division, and had directed to maintain the prices as notified on October 16.