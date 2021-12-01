 
Wednesday Dec 01 2021
Sindh Bar Council secretary shot dead in Karachi
  • Unidentified gunman kills Sindh Bar Council secretary in Karachi.
  • Karachi Bar Association announces strike.
  • Incident took place in Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block 13.

KARACHI: Sindh Bar Council Secretary Irfan Ali Mehr was killed in a gun attack near his house in the Gulistan-e-Jauhar area of ​​Karachi, Geo News reported, citing police and rescue officials on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block 13. Mehr was being transported to the hospital when he died on the way.

According to the police, the accused fired several shots in a row at Mehr and escaped.

Lawyer Naeem Qureshi said that Mehr, 45, was a resident of Gulistan-e-Jauhar and returned to Block 13 in his car to drop off his daughter to school. But two suspects on a motorcycle hit him in the car.

Police have also received closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage of the shooting of the lawyer in Gulistan-e-Jauhar. In the video, the accused can be seen wearing helmets. One of them is seen firing on a vehicle.

Karachi Bar Association announces strike

The Karachi Bar Association has strongly condemned the incident and its general secretary, Amir Nawaz Warraich, has demanded that Mehr's killer be arrested and punished.

The Association will boycott court proceedings to show their protest today.

