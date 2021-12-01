Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex, is 'world's most influential royal'

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle is the world's most influential royal according to new data, commissioned by Design Bundles.



The analysis shows the Duchess of Sussex has in the past year pulled in a total of 7.4 million Google searches a month, featured in 10.4 million Instagram hashtags, and had 11,200 articles written about her.

"Meghan Markle has an extraordinary influence around the world, ever since she and Prince Harry’s relationship took the world by storm in 2017," a spokesperson for Design Bundles was reported to have said.

The former Suits star's "bravery and boldness in speaking up about issues such as racism, parental leave and empowering women are unlike any other royal, and her voice is a powerful and enduring one."

No other royal figure, including the Queen and the Duchess of Cambridge, has this year received more online searches and mentions than her.

Earlier this year, Donald Trump said he would campaign for the White House in 2024 if Meghan Markle declared she was joining the race. His assertion came after rumours that the duchess was meeting with Democrat operatives and that she may want to run.

Harry and Meghan appear to have ignored Donald Trump's latest attacks on the couple ahead of his interview with Nigel Farage airing on Wednesday evening.



The former US president 'has respect' for the Queen, claiming he was raised to have respect for the Royal Family because his mother was from Scotland: "I've met with the Queen and I think the Queen is a tremendous person and I'm not a fan of Meghan."