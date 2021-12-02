Adam Levine hits the red carpet with new face tattoo

Levine was spotted with a single black rose on his left temple at the AD100 party in Miami on Wednesday

Adam Levine has made a new addition to her ever-growing tattoo collection with some fresh ink on his face, reported People.

Levine was spotted rocking a single black rose on his left temple as he stepped out with wife Behati Prinsloo to attend the AD100 party in Miami on Wednesday.

The Girls Like You singer's new ink has sparked speculation about whether it is a nod to his new pink tequila business with Prinsloo.

The couple launched Calirosa Tequila earlier this year.

The rose is the latest in Levine's extension collection of tattoos, which he expanded considerably in the last year; he got a butterfly tattoo in October, and an intricate Japanese-inspired design in August.