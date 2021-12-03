 
world
Friday Dec 03 2021
By
Reuters

Iran nuclear talks to conclude today with formal meeting, say officials

By
Reuters

Friday Dec 03, 2021

A staff member removes the Iranian flag from the stage after a group picture with foreign ministers and representatives of the US, Iran, China, Russia, Britain, Germany, France and the European Union during the Iran nuclear talks at the Vienna International Centre in Austria on July 14, 2015. Photo: Reuters
A staff member removes the Iranian flag from the stage after a group picture with foreign ministers and representatives of the US, Iran, China, Russia, Britain, Germany, France and the European Union during the Iran nuclear talks at the Vienna International Centre in Austria on July 14, 2015. Photo: Reuters

  • Meeting is in a format known as Joint Commission which has bookended previous rounds of talks.
  • Iranian official says the meeting would be held around noon.
  • European diplomat says aim is to resume talks next week.

DUBAI/VIENNA: The seventh round of indirect talks between Iran and the United States on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which began this week, will conclude today (Friday) with a formal meeting of the remaining parties to the deal, European and Iranian officials said.

The meeting of Iran, France, Germany, Britain, Russia and China is in a format known as the Joint Commission which has bookended previous rounds of talks. The Iranian official said the meeting would be held around noon (1100 GMT). The aim is to resume the talks next week, the European diplomat said.

"The Europeans want to return to their capitals for consultations ... We are ready to stay in Vienna for further talks," an Iranian official close to the talks told Reuters.

On the fourth day of indirect US-Iran talks on bringing both nations fully back into the deal, the United States and Iran both sounded pessimistic about the chances of reinstating the deal, which former U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned in 2018.

More From World:

Omicron variant: South Africa reports spike in child infections

Omicron variant: South Africa reports spike in child infections
Taliban release decree saying women must consent to marriage

Taliban release decree saying women must consent to marriage
Indian doctors strike as Omicron sparks fears of COVID-19 third wave

Indian doctors strike as Omicron sparks fears of COVID-19 third wave

Biden opens winter battle against Covid-19

Biden opens winter battle against Covid-19
Saudi Arabia allows foreign Umrah pilgrims to stay up to 30 days

Saudi Arabia allows foreign Umrah pilgrims to stay up to 30 days
Twitter removes more than 3,000 accounts related to state-linked information operations

Twitter removes more than 3,000 accounts related to state-linked information operations
India confirms two cases of Omicron variant

India confirms two cases of Omicron variant
Punjab governor says Pakistan robbed in new IMF-PTI deal

Punjab governor says Pakistan robbed in new IMF-PTI deal
Omicron: UN chief slams COVID-19 'travel apartheid' as unacceptable

Omicron: UN chief slams COVID-19 'travel apartheid' as unacceptable
World Bank supports using $280m in frozen aid funds for Afghanistan

World Bank supports using $280m in frozen aid funds for Afghanistan
US announces first Omicron case in traveler returning from S.Africa

US announces first Omicron case in traveler returning from S.Africa
Saudi Arabia reports first Omicron case in Gulf

Saudi Arabia reports first Omicron case in Gulf

Latest

view all