Sunday Dec 05 2021
Abdul Mohi Shah

PM Imran Khan seeks PSB's support in 'nourishing' country's sports talent

Abdul Mohi Shah

Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: PID
  • PM Imran Khan says "PSB must play its role in nourishing talent".
  • Says PSB should act as regulator and focus on providing facilities to the youth. 
  • Directs projects relating to sports to be completed in stipulated time.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan sought support from the Pakistan Sports Board's (PSB) to groom talent in the country, during a briefing held Friday on sports development and measures taken to improve the existing mechanism.

While addressing the participants of the briefing, PM Imran Khan asked the PSB to assist sportsmen bearing potential to attain the best.

"Pakistan is full of talented athletes. Guiding and grooming the [country's] talent is all that is required. The PSB must play its role in nourishing the talent,” the premier said.

During the meeting, the participants were informed that the PSB Constitution has been re-drafted after being thoroughly reviewed and the CCLC has green lit the new comprehensive draft.

“The board has been rationalised with its members reduced to 11, whereas the executive committee will comprise five members. The powers and functions of the Board have been redefined in the new constitution,” the concerned ministry official said during his briefing.

“A comprehensive guideline has been laid for federations pertaining to all the sports being played in the country with incentives to comply including registration mechanism, guidelines for elections, model constitution and National Anti Doping Organization of Pakistan.”

The meeting was apprised about the proposed revised structure of sports and coordination with the provinces for their input in the National Sports Policy.

It was stated that strengthening the ties has been unanimously agreed upon and that it will help conduct organised sports activities nationwide. Furthermore, guidelines have been laid for the provinces to help increase sports activities. This includes prioritisation of major sports and the revival of sports activities at the grassroots level.

Updating the meeting about the laying of synthetic hockey turfs, the meeting was informed that six major cities have been provided the facility whereby in Islamabad it has been completed while the work is near completion in Wah Cantt, Faisalabad, Quetta, Peshawar, Muzaffarabad and Gilgit.

The Prime Minister directed that the projects relating to sports be completed within the stipulated time. He also said that the PSB should act as a regulator and focus on providing facilities to the youth. 

“Once sports participation increases, Pakistan’s talent has the potential to conquer sports arenas across the globe.”

