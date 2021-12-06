Billie Eilish teases new self-directed ‘Male Fantasy’ video release

Renowned singer and songwriter Billie Eilish shares a teaser for her upcoming Male Fantasy video.

The video is one of Eilish’s first-ever attempts at music video directing and editing.

the video came with a caption announcement highlighting the release details and included a sombre and blue video of Eilish’s close-ups.

According to the video’s caption, The video is said to drop tomorrow, December 7th 2021 at 9:00 pm “finallyyyyyyyyyy!! directed and EDITED BY meeeeeeeeeee! one of my first videos to edit all alone and it was such a fun task and very very satisfying. see you tomorrow ;))))))”

Check it out below:

For those unversed, Male Fantasy is part of the closing tracks on Eilish’s Happier Than Ever sophomore album that debuted at no. 1 on nearly every Billboard 200 list back in early August.

A stripped-down version of the same ballad was also shared on Vevo Live over the summer.



