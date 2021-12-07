 
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding car had a meaningful number plate

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who tied the knot at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018, had a special number plate on their wedding car.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's eagle-eyed fans have spotted a cryptic message on the car used by the couple on their wedding day.

It's pertinent to mention here that the video of Meghan and Harry's nuptials on the official Royal Family YouTube channel has racked up over 36 million views, but this interesting thing has now been pointed out by some fans. 

However, the fans of royal couple have now spotted a cryptic message on the couple’s wedding car number plate with @VanessaNguyen28 tweeting: “Yoooo I am so embarrassed. I was watching the royal wedding for the 200th time and it’s only now that I noticed the licence plate.”

The number plate of the car reads ‘E190518’ which fan @Imnotbovvered points out refers to their wedding date when written in the UK format of date, month, year. The plate reportedly appears to represent: "Established on May 19, 2018."

Meghan and Harry's other fans were impressed to know it and shared they hadn’t spotted the reference, including @RoyalMontecito who wrote: “Awwwe! I never knew. Thanks for sharing. Meghan and Harry are so intentional in everything they do. Just special. How I wish I knew them in real life?” and @luka_rasa who added: “Thanks, I had no clue.”

