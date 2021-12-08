Pak vs Ban: Watch Abid Ali shares his lunch with cat at Dhaka stadium

Pakistani Test batsman Abid Ali feeds a cat. Photo: PCB video screengrab

Pakistani Test batsman Abid Ali apparently loves cats.

In a video shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on its social media accounts, the batter can be seen walking towards a cat, with a plate of food in his hand.

Abid Ali slowly picks the food off the plate and places it on a flight of stairs for the cat to eat.

As Abid kept throwing scraps of what appears to be shredded chicken on the stairs, the cat eagerly kept feeding on it.

The gesture won hearts on social media, with many praising the cricketer for caring for the hungry animal.

Absar Shahzad sent "lots of respect" Abid Ali's way for the noble gesture.

Anees shared a funny meme to show how much he appreciated Abid Ali's generosity.

Abdul Aziz took a swipe at the Indian team, who had followed Pakistan's example by visiting the Scotland team's dressing room when the Men in Green had done the same after their match against Namibia.

Ahad Shuja praised the PCB for showing a softer image of the Pakistan cricket team to the world.

After Sajid Khan ran through the Bangladeshi batting order with figures of 8/42, Pakistan enforced the follow-on against the hosts and put them to bat.

The Men in Green are eyeing another Test victory to complete a 2-0 whitewash against the hosts, before Day 5 concludes and with it, the series as well.