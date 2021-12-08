Pakistan turns down US invitation to Summit for Democracy

Two guards stand outside of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs office in Islamabad, Pakistan. — AFP

Pakistan on Wednesday turned down United States' invitation for participation in the Summit for Democracy, a virtual event set to take place on December 9-10, 2021.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office in this regard, Pakistan thanked the US for the invitation but said that it would engage with the country on a wide range of issues "at an opportune time in the future."

"Pakistan is a large functional democracy with an independent judiciary, vibrant civil society, and a free media," the statement said.

"We remain deeply committed to further deepening democracy, fighting corruption, and protecting, and promoting the human rights of all citizens. In recent years, Pakistan has instituted wide-ranging reforms aimed at advancing these goals. These reforms have yielded positive results."

The statement further said that Pakistan values its partnership with the US and wishes to expand it both bilaterally as well as in terms of regional and international cooperation.

"We remain in contact with the US on a range of issues and believe that we can engage on this subject at an opportune time in the future," the statement read.

"Pakistan will, meanwhile, continue to support all efforts aimed towards strengthening dialogue, constructive engagement, and international cooperation for the advancement of our shared goals," it concluded.