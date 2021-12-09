Has milk become cheaper in Karachi?

The price of milk has been set at Rs120 per litre in Karachi. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

Karachi administration sets retail price of milk at Rs120/litre.

Price for dairy farmers fixed at Rs105/litre, while new wholesale price is Rs110/litre.

City administration decides it will review milk prices every three months.

KARACHI: The citizens of Karachi heaved a sigh of relief Monday morning after receiving news of the administration slashing milk prices by Rs20 per litre.

The Karachi administration has fixed the retail price of milk at Rs120 per litre, while the price for dairy farmers has been set at Rs105/litre.

The wholesale price of the commodity has been fixed at Rs110 per litre, according to a notification issued by Karachi Commissioner Iqbal Memon.



Earlier, he had chaired a meeting and reviewed the prices of milk.

The city administration also decided it would take legal action against those who violate the government rates and that it would review the prices of milk every three months.

Karachi Additional Commissioner Jawad Muzaffar, all deputy commissioners, representatives of the Dairy Farmers Association, Wholesalers Association and Retailers Association, the officials from the Bureau of Supply and Prices Livestock Department, food authority and others, attended the meeting.

The participants of the meeting hashed out the report of a review committee set up under the deputy commissioner of Malir.

The Karachi commissioner said the new milk rates have been decided in light of the report, which reviewed the production cost of milk in consultation with farmers, wholesalers and retailers.

Milk is currently being sold at Rs140/litre in the mega city.

